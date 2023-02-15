District 51 calls it: Today is a snow day

Schools across the valley are closed due to weather, says District 51.
Schools across the valley are closed due to weather, says District 51.(Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Citing inclement weather continuing throughout the day, District 51 announced Wednesday morning that all of its offices and schools will be closed.

The district said that, after consulting with various outside organizations, it decided that calling a snow day would be the safest decision.

The district says that parents can check the District 51 website for updates throughout the day.

All D51 administration buildings, schools, and offices are closed.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tent in a homeless camp.
Homelessness on the rise in Grand Junction
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Commissioners recommend removing Public Health Director from his post
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
A marijuana plant leaf.
Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine
After 146 years of the Colorado legislature - a historic first today.
Will Colorado adopt rent control laws?

Latest News

rhpotw
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
d51
District 51 on two-hour delay
Station alert graphic
STATION ALERT: Planned outage still ongoing
After 146 years of the Colorado legislature - a historic first today.
Will Colorado adopt rent control laws?