Delta County principal announces snow day with a funny video

Schools across the western slope are closed due to weather.
Schools across the western slope are closed due to weather.(Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - As snow blankets Colorado, one Delta County principal decided to announce the snow day in a unique and entertaining way.

Josiah St. Peter, principal of Lincoln Elementary School in Delta, CO, asks the question “Have you ever wondered what your principals do on a snow day?” The answer is cart rides, basketball dunking contests, and, of course, the ever-critical snow day components of snowball fights and making snow angels.

You can watch it yourself here:

Heavy snowfalls have shut down District 51 and Mesa County Libraries as deep snow buries roads.

