Arrest warrant issued for former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney

By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The District Attorney’s office in Mesa County announced Wednesday that one of its former deputy district attorneys may have landed in hot water with the law.

An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 15 for former Deputy DA Holden Chadwick who is accused of official misconduct and attempting to influence a public official.

Holden Chadwick, age 30.
Holden Chadwick, age 30.(21st Judicial District Attorney's Office)

Chadwick’s former employers at the Mesa County DA’s office declared a conflict of interest in prosecuting the case. Instead, Chadwick will be facing the 7th Judicial DA’s Office, based in Montrose.

The Montrose DA’s office will function as a special prosecutor.

