Skyrocketing Xcel bills could lead to new legislation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The average residential Xcel customer was supposed to see an increase of $2.90 per month, and small businesses were slated to see an increase of $12.95 a month, not including the cost of gas that caused bills to skyrocket.

It does, however, include the $2 million used to pay Xcel back for the outside legal team it hired to increase rates.

The Office of Utility Consumer Advocate has now taken the issue of reimbursing $2 million in legal fees to the legal system. The UCA also wants a Denver District Judge to review the lawfulness of the Public Utility Commission’s decision to approve that $2 million.

In a statement, Xcel defended the legal fee reimbursement, saying in part:

“Unlike other businesses, as a highly-regulated energy company, our customers’ rates are based on the cost of providing our service, and we cannot change them without a required legal process. The fees we incur in connection with those large cases, whether for outside counsel or technical expert consultants, are part of our costs of service and are in addition to our internal resources. These are costs regulators have approved in rates in all our jurisdictions and doing so is a standard practice across the country for all utilities.”

Democratic State Senate President Steve Fenberg says that topics like paying Xcel back for its legal fees could result in new legislation for the state. “Personally, I don’t think it’s appropriate for ratepayers to pay the utilities lawyers to increase their rates,” said Fenberg.

However, the UCA is not as hesitant about legal reimbursements in other contexts. In a court filing, the UCA wrote, “UCA is not challenging (Xcel’s) right to recover rate case expenses, including attorneys’ fees, in a rate case when those expenses are properly supported by evidence that demonstrates their reasonableness.”

In short, the UCA does not think Xcel provided enough receipts to justify $2 million.

