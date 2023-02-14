First Alert Weather Day: Snow Likely Tuesday & Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our First Alert Weather Team has declared First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday for all of Western Colorado. Widespread snow is likely, and the snow may fall heavily at times.

Snow on Monday afternoon was part of a smaller storm system that has exited our area. Snow will diminish Monday night, but it will return on Tuesday.

TIMING

Snow will begin increasing between about 6 AM and 9 AM Tuesday. It won’t be all snow all at once, but by noon snow will be widespread across Colorado’s Western Slope. This means the morning drive may start okay, but road conditions could begin deteriorating, at least in spots, during the main commute period. Occasional breaks are possible, but snow is likely through Tuesday evening. It will break up a bit overnight, but the breaks will likely fill in again on Wednesday morning. Snow is with us through about noon to 3 PM Wednesday, then it starts breaking up and fading to an end. Most of us should be finished with the snow by 6-9 PM Wednesday. Any lingering snow at that time will end by midnight.

IMPACT

Travel will be difficult to dangerous. Snow packed, icy roads are dangerous enough. Heavy snow will also reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile at times, increasing the potential for traffic accidents. Be sure to give yourself extra drive time both to account for slower driving speeds and in case you get stuck behind a wreck that jams the traffic flow.

SNOW ACCUMULATION

Snow accumulation is subject to change depending on the exact track of this storm system. Based on the newest forecast data Monday afternoon, here is what we expect through Wednesday: Areas around Grand Junction and the Grand Valley can get 2-4 inches of snow; amounts increase heading east (and south) along Highway 50 to as much as 6-9 inches around Delta and up to 9-12 inches around Montrose. I really want to stress the “up to” in those Delta and Montrose forecasts as not all areas are guaranteed to get that much. Of course, higher terrain on either side of Highway 50 will get the highest amounts. In most cases, it’s up to a foot with localized areas of up to 18 inches. The San Juans, especially east of Pagosa Springs, can get over two feet of snow.

OUR NEXT 24 HOURS

Lingering snow will end this evening. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 30s around 6 PM to mid-30s by 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 28 degrees around Delta, and 24 degrees around Cortez. Snow will begin increasing after about 6-7 AM Tuesday, and it will become widespread by noon. Snow can fall heavily at times, reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile. High temperatures will be near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Gusty winds can keep wind chills running 5-10 degrees lower than the temperatures at times.

