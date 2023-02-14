FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues today and into Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday for Western Colorado as multiple waves of snow push through the region. Heavy snow is likely in multiple locations at times, and blowing snow could reduce visibilities as well.

Snow started falling over the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, the northern Uncompahgre Plateau, and even the Grand Valley shortly after sunrise this morning. After a short break, snow started picking up again closer to the Utah and Colorado state line at around 10:30 am.

TIMING

Snow has remained relatively scattered in nature through much of the morning, but we should start to see more of a transition toward widespread snow all across the Western Slope right around lunch time. That widespread snow continues through the afternoon and into the early evening hours as well, which could make that evening commute a snowy, slick, and tricky one--particularly between 5 PM and 8 PM. Some breaks start popping up through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours, then coverage of snow will be on the increase once again by around 2 AM and 3 AM Wednesday morning. Scattered to widespread snow continues through the morning commute, then we’ll finally start to see things tapering off between 1 PM and 3 PM. Most of the still-lingering snow continues mostly closer to the Continental Divide into the evening, and most of the snow should be gone by around 9 or 10 PM.

IMPACT

We’re already getting a small taste of what we could see for travel impacts across the region as snow starts to become more widespread. Heavy snow will decrease visibility as it is, then bring gusty winds into the equation and now you’re dealing with heavy blowing snow that will even further reduce visibilities. That, on top of heavy snow creating icy, slushy, and snow-packed road conditions could make travel difficult to dangerous. Expect these conditions during the evening commute later today, and the morning commute on Wednesday morning too. Take it slow on the roadways, and account for that additional travel time by leaving earlier than you normally would to get wherever you need to go if you have to be on the roads the next couple of days.

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS

The potential for higher snowfall accumulations is continuing to push farther north and west with time. As of Tuesday morning, locations around Grand Junction and the Grand Valley could see up to 6 to 9 inches of snow. Potential totals continue to increase as you head farther south and east away from Grand Junction. Up to 9 to 12 inches is possible around Montrose, Delta, and Paonia, with higher amounts likely in the higher elevations around those locations. A foot or more of snow is possible over most of the San Juan Mountains and atop the Grand Mesa. The highest snowfall amounts of close to 2 feet are possible along the highest elevations of the San Juan Mountains, around and just northeast of Pagosa Springs. “Up to” continues to be the key phrase with the snowfall totals around Grand Junction, Delta and Montrose. Not all locations around those areas will see those listed amounts.

NEXT 24 HOURS

Widespread snow continues through the afternoon and the start of the evening, then we could see a couple of breaks late this evening and into the early overnight hours. Clouds and snow will keep highs later this afternoon in the lower and middle 30s for most of us around Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. Temperatures will tumble through the 20s and into the middle and upper teens by Wednesday morning as snow starts to increase once again. Wednesday will be a much colder day as widespread snow continues, some of which could again be heavy at times. Snow tapers off through the evening, then comes to and end across the region later Wednesday night as overnight lows drop into the single digits.

