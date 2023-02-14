Commissioners Recommend Removing Public Health Director From His Post

Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners wanting transparency over recent dealings with Jeff Kuhr, the Mesa County Board of Public Health.

The three county commissioners are calling for Kuhr to be fired after an independent audit and learning about recent expenditures.

County Commissioners found Kuhr didn’t follow county rules for awarding contracts, misused tax dollars, bought alcohol for employees with taxpayer dollars and didn’t do an adequate job of record keeping.

Commissioner Cody Davis said the county is committed to doing things with the utmost transparency.

“These are public dollars, scrutiny of the highest order is used when considering contracts and money goes out the door,” Davis said “We’re not saying there’s any improper expenditure, but the process that was gone through was improper. You can do the right thing, just in the wrong way and that’s kind of what this is.”

County Commissioners said they aren’t looking into any criminal charges against Kuhr, but are recommending the Health Department remove him from his position.

“We don’t have that authority to make that termination. But it’s our recommendation because we are the fiscal agents. We’re the ones that have that fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers and the voters of Mesa County,” Commissioner Davis said.

Six recommendations to amend the situation were given to the Board of Health, five of which were accepted willingly, the last one wasn’t.

“The first five recommendations, the Board of Health agrees with, they agree to the egregiousness of what has happened, and they have agreed to fix it,” Commissioner Davis said. “The sixth item is where they disagree, and that’s eliminating the Executive Director of the Health Department.”

Commissioner Davis said the issue all ultimately boils down to transparency and showing taxpayers what is happening with their money whether it’s ethical or not.

