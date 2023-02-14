Colorado River water conservation program gets $125 million boost

FILE - Bathtub rings show how low Lake Powell levels have declines June 8, 2022, in Page, Ariz....
FILE - Bathtub rings show how low Lake Powell levels have declines June 8, 2022, in Page, Ariz. As America's large reservoirs on the Colorado River drop to record-low levels, fish are among those suffering the impact. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)(Brittany Peterson | AP)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado River Conservation Program is getting a boost from the federal government of $125 million.

Senator John Hickenlooper announced the money is funding a pilot program designed to conserve water.

The Upper Colorado River Commission wants to start its own pilot program to offer compensation to Colorado River users in exchange for water conservation measures. Farmers and ranchers could be paid up to $400 per acre-foot of water.

FILE - Farmer John Hawk looks over his land as his seed onion fields are watered in Holtville,...
FILE - Farmer John Hawk looks over his land as his seed onion fields are watered in Holtville, Calif., Sept. 3, 2002. For the seven states that rely on the Colorado River that carries snowmelt from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of California, that means a future with increasingly less water for farms and cities although climate scientists say it's hard to predict how much less. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to publish hydrology projections on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, that will trigger agreed-upon cuts to states that rely on the river.(Reed Saxon | AP)

The overused and rapidly shrinking Colorado River has been at the forefront of politics, industry, and recreation in the southwest as climate change continues to exacerbate drought conditions.

Southwestern rivers are being strained to the breaking point by overuse, causing some rivers to be reduced to isolated, stagnant pools for parts of the year.

Some groups, like Native American tribes, are not guaranteed access to water from the Colorado River. Water is also being snapped up by out-of-state investment firms, making access even more difficult.

Record-breaking snowfall has eased drought conditions for much of the west, but much of the damage would take decades or more to fix.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakewood Police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a...
Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting
A former Colorado representative pleaded guilty for several things, including lying about her...
State representative pleads guilty
Tent in a homeless camp.
Homelessness on the rise in Grand Junction
A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to...
Club Q shooter visited the scene the night before
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Commissioners Recommend Removing Public Health Director From His Post

Latest News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of K-9 Graffit, who they say lost...
Colorado police dog shot and killed by suspect
monument ridge
Monument Ridge Elementary kitchen gets Inspected
The JeffCo sheriff's office is mourning a police dog, killed overnight. It's the first k-9 the...
Colorado police dog shot and killed by suspect
grpotw
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week