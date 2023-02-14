Colorado River water conservation program gets $125 million boost

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado River Conservation Program is getting a boost from the federal government of $125 million.

Senator John Hickenlooper announced the money is funding a pilot program designed to conserve water.

The Upper Colorado River Commission wants to start its own pilot program to offer compensation to Colorado River users in exchange for water conservation measures. Farmers and ranchers could be paid up to $400 per acre-foot of water.

FILE - Farmer John Hawk looks over his land as his seed onion fields are watered in Holtville, Calif., Sept. 3, 2002. For the seven states that rely on the Colorado River that carries snowmelt from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of California, that means a future with increasingly less water for farms and cities although climate scientists say it's hard to predict how much less. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to publish hydrology projections on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, that will trigger agreed-upon cuts to states that rely on the river. (Reed Saxon | AP)

The overused and rapidly shrinking Colorado River has been at the forefront of politics, industry, and recreation in the southwest as climate change continues to exacerbate drought conditions.

Southwestern rivers are being strained to the breaking point by overuse, causing some rivers to be reduced to isolated, stagnant pools for parts of the year.

Some groups, like Native American tribes, are not guaranteed access to water from the Colorado River. Water is also being snapped up by out-of-state investment firms, making access even more difficult.

Record-breaking snowfall has eased drought conditions for much of the west, but much of the damage would take decades or more to fix.

