Colorado police dog shot and killed by suspect

GOLDEN, Colo. (KJCT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning after a suspect shot and killed a police dog, marking the first time the department has lost a police dog in the line of duty.

Officers said that a suspect who tried to escape shot the K9 Graffit in Golden. The K-9 served the department for more than seven years.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of K-9 Graffit, who they say lost his life while trying to capture an armed suspect who had escaped law enforcement during an arrest attempt. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff says Graffit’s handler ordered the dog to catch a suspect who ran from deputies into the woods and said that the suspect shot and killed Graffit before officers arrested him hours later.

Monday morning, officers gave Graffit a hero’s procession. His body was wrapped in an American flag and escorted from the crime scene to Fort Collins.

The department said that veterinarians at Colorado State University will examine the dog, which will allow evidence of its death to be submitted in court.

Officers said this began just after midnight, near the entrance of the Colorado School of Mines campus. Golden Police said they tried to talk to a driver slumped over the steering wheel of his car.

They say he woke up, drove several blocks, then stopped and slumped back over the steering wheel. He would not leave the car or listen to police, so officers say they boxed him in between two patrol cars.

Officers say they then broke the driver’s side window to put the car in park and get him out of it. The suspect then started ramming the police cars in a bid for freedom before jumping out and heading for the woods.

That’s when Graffit’s handle sent him after the suspect.

Police arrested the suspect hours later, just before 5 a.m.

The suspect has not been identified by authorities at this time.

