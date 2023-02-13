Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakewood Police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a...
Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 11, 2023
Warm Sunday with heavy snowfall next week
A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to...
Club Q shooter visited the scene the night before
A former Colorado representative pleaded guilty for several things, including lying about her...
State representative pleads guilty
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen slips, dies in hiking accident

Latest News

Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th...
Camilla, UK queen consort, tests positive for COVID-19
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
Changes include more houses on the market and houses staying on the market for longer periods.
Mesa County Housing Market softens
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk