Two snowmakers on there way with one a winter storm

Active Alerts:

Winter Weather Advisories:

Southwest San Juan Mountains, including the cities of Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus, from 2 am Monday, February 13, until 2 am Tuesday, February 14.

Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet from 5 am Monday until 2 am Tuesday.

Winter Storm Watches:

Cities of Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus, from 5 am Monday until 2 am Tuesday.

Cities of Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Cortez, Dove Creek, Mancos, Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio, Pagosa Springs, and Monticello from late Monday night until Wednesday afternoon.

Debrief:

It was another beautiful day for our Sunday and to finish off the week. We saw plenty o sunshine with the mix of some clouds and temperatures staying warmer, with Grand Junction reaching a high of fifty-three and Montrose at fifty-two. We will continue to sit under clear skies overnight as temperatures sit in the upper to mid-twenties.

For our Monday and starting a new workweek, the first of two snowmakers will arrive. However, with the entrance of the first one and moving in from the Four Corners, it will bring snowfall to areas like Cortez, Durango, and the San Juans. It will stay in the southern portion of the state throughout the day on Monday before moving out on Tuesday. This first snowmaker will create messy, dangerous travel conditions along the Million Dollar Highway. For the valleys, there is a chance that a rain and snow shower mix will occur, but it will stay lower for Grand Junction and northern locations. Temperatures will sit in the mid to lower forties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

The second snowmaker will arrive by Tuesday, bringing winter storm conditions to the state. The entrance time for this next snowmaker will be around the afternoon hours. By the evening, our valleys will have a good chance of receiving some snowfall with little accumulation. As we get into Tuesday overnight and into Wednesday, snowfall will become widespread across the Western Slope and will also gain intensification.

By Wednesday, February 15, snowfall will become widespread across the state. A cold front will also push through and drop our temperatures dramatically. The San Juans can see higher snowfall rates, leading to dangerous travel conditions and possible road closures. In addition, road closures are a possibility for some of our other mountain passes. Wednesday night is when the winter storm will push out of the state. Temperatures will sit in the lower thirties for Grand Junction and upper twenties for Montrose. Some areas in the San Juans will only see highs in the teens.

By Thursday, February 17, we will start to see the mix of sun and clouds again, and temperatures will remain the same as they were on Wednesday. The warming trend will pick up again by Friday, where Grand Junction and Montrose will have temperatures rise back into the mid to upper thirties. Cloud cover increases again over the weekend, with another chance of snowfall by Sunday. However, this is far out in advance, and forecasting will likely change to include more widespread snowfall or taper off to a dry Sunday. Temperatures will rise to the upper to mid-forties for both locations by Sunday.

