Tally the Vote
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have been meeting together and making big decisions.
Decisions included:
- The U.S. condemned the use of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. Every member of Colorado’s Delegation voted for it, as well as the House.
- The House signed off on a Cybersecurity University Leadership Program for the Energy Department. This will fund money into energy infrastructure and cybersecurity by graduate and post-doctorate researchers.
- An amendment was sponsored asking the Centers for Disease Control to send Congress a report including the number of foreigners denied entry due to not having the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The House voided a Washington D.C. Council law that allows non-citizens living in the district to vote in local elections.
