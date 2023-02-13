Tally the Vote

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have been meeting together and making big decisions.

Decisions included:

The U.S. condemned the use of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. Every member of Colorado’s Delegation voted for it, as well as the House.

The House signed off on a Cybersecurity University Leadership Program for the Energy Department. This will fund money into energy infrastructure and cybersecurity by graduate and post-doctorate researchers.

An amendment was sponsored asking the Centers for Disease Control to send Congress a report including the number of foreigners denied entry due to not having the COVID-19 vaccine.