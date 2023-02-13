REC expands to Palisade High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Riverside Educational Center has opened its 16th after-school program – this one at Palisade High School.

REC is a local non-profit organization that provides academic tutoring and educational enrichment during after-school hours.

Those programs are offered four afternoons each week and during the month of June at no cost to families. It’s offered in both English and Spanish.

Joy Hudak, the Executive Director of Riverside Educational Center said, “we help them finish missing assignments, we help make sure their homework is done daily, check their grades and keep track of that. Also providing them fun, engaging, enrichment activities that help them recognize interests [and] build community.”

