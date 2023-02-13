Lyft credits offered for Super Bowl

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Super Bowl is loved by many, adding artistic commercials and iconic musical acts to the classic football game.

Regardless of whom you root for, a DUI will put a definite end to any party plans.

This year, the Colorado Department of Transportation wants Coloradans to enjoy their cold drinks while also getting home safe, so they’re offering $10 Lyft credits for the Super Bowl.

Credits can be redeemed now through Feb. 15.

“Whether you’re a football fan or just watching for the halftime show, make a driving plan before heading out to view the game. We’ll have extra state troopers on our roads looking for impaired drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Our goal is to have everyone arrive home safely, so be a good sport and get a sober ride.”

Coloradans can redeem a $10 credit using the code “KickoffSafe” in the promotions section of the Lyft app. Ride credits are available statewide and can be redeemed now until Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device.

The promotion is part of an extended partnership with Lyft and Responsibility.org, funded by a grant CDOT received from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

The recent Winter Blitz enforcement period saw 322 arrests across 72 participating agencies, concluding the first DUI enforcement of 2023.

The agencies with the highest number of arrests were Colorado State Patrol (66), Colorado Springs Police Department (58) and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (28).

In 2022, the Super Bowl Weekend enforcement period resulted in 156 arrests, averaging two arrests per hour for all three enforcement days.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.