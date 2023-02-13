Housing in Mesa County

Changes include more houses on the market and houses staying on the market for longer periods.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More houses are on the market these days, and houses are staying on the market longer than usual.

The number of houses sold dropped 35% from last year, but 161% more homes are for sale, according to Bray Real Estate.

“We are seeing homes last on the market a little bit longer,” said Amanda Hill, Bray Real Estate. “So the average days on market right now is 90 days. With that buyers are getting exactly what they asked for last couple of years. There was so much buyer demand that you had to be in a rush to get in and get your offer accepted. Nowadays, we have a little bit more time for buyers to number one, go look at the home, and then number two, think about it overnight or a day or so that they can decide if it’s going to be the right time for them.”

