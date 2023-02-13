Fruita’s new space for ‘creative professionals and professional creatives’ opens

A new space for artists and creatives has opened in Fruita.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) – A new space for retail, studio art, and creative professionals opened its doors over the weekend, following a conversion of the 13 thousand square foot building.

The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace, or FARM, celebrated its grand opening with a two day celebration, featuring open studio experiences, creative workshops, live music, activities for kids, and more.

The FARM is meant to both serve as a private creative working space and as a marketplace for art and outdoor recreation.

At its core, however, its co-founder says it is a foundation for community building. “I see this as a sort of seed or precipitant for artists to come together into a new community,” said co-founder Gavin Brooke. “We have a saying that we share the group of partners here.”

The studio space also includes space for fine arts, textile art, photographers, and a yoga studio.

The FARM is located at 160 S. Park Square in Fruita, Colo.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakewood Police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a...
Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 11, 2023
Warm Sunday with heavy snowfall next week
A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to...
Club Q shooter visited the scene the night before
A former Colorado representative pleaded guilty for several things, including lying about her...
State representative pleads guilty
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza is infecting...
Bird flu infecting more mammal species in Colorado
Changes include more houses on the market and houses staying on the market for longer periods.
Housing in Mesa County
There are many economic impacts to host cities during the Super Bowl, but there is more to the...
Myths of Super Bowl economics
Changes include more houses on the market and houses staying on the market for longer periods.
Mesa County Housing Market softens