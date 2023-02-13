Covid, Flu and RSV cases decline

The Mesa County Public Health reports that respiratory illnesses are down.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Public Health Department has reported a decrease of respiratory illnesses.

The cases and hospitalizations of Covid-19, RSV, and the Flu are at low or minimal levels.

Last December, the three respiratory illnesses were at a peak high.

“We know that our community really cares about each other and they’re trying hard to kind of do prevention,” said Allie Howe, communication manager at Mesa County Public Health. “If they’re sick, they stay home. We’ve had a great turnout of the community for covid-19, boosters and flu shots and those are the best way we can prevent those worst outcomes from those diseases.”

