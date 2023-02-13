City aims to gain more green with Forestry Plan

The plan, which is currently under development, will be digging into core issues including tree diversity, protection and preservation.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City Forestry Board is working to liven up the community by making it more green.

The City of Grand Junction is hosting two events to educate the community about the goals, strategies and details of the Urban Forestry Management Plan.

The first event is an open house, planned for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Stadium 910 N. 12 St. in the Hospitality Suite located on the fourth floor.

The second event is a virtual event, which will be held online from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mon., Feb. 27, 2023.

Both events will begin with a brief presentation followed by opportunities for attendees to ask questions.

The plan, which is currently under development, will be digging into core issues including tree diversity, protection and preservation.

“We’re going to be looking at how there’s a really critical part to all of this, where you’re trying to balance water conservation, but while also keeping a good eye on the benefits that trees provide,” said Rob Davis, city forester. “So how do you balance water conservation with the benefits of trees? ... How are we investing our water resources in shade and cooling? So water, drought tolerant species, those sorts of things are a pretty big part of this.”

Last month, the city conducted a community survey about urban forestry. More than 500 surveys were completed and results will be incorporated into the final plan.

After those events, the next step in developing the Forestry Plan will involve workshops to provide additional input regarding concerns and priorities of trees. The community will also have a chance to ask questions and learn more about topics like canopy coverage, water constraints, pests/diseases, hazards and the management of public trees.

Additional information can be found here. For questions, call 970-254-3849.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakewood Police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a...
Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 11, 2023
Warm Sunday with heavy snowfall next week
A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to...
Club Q shooter visited the scene the night before
A former Colorado representative pleaded guilty for several things, including lying about her...
State representative pleads guilty
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident

Latest News

Bonus fact: Each of the President's head carvings on Mount Rushmore are about six stories tall!...
Businesses and offices close for Presidents Day
Palisade High School Gets After-School Program
REC expands to Palisade High School
Title page
2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
Covid, Flu, RSV Cases Decline
Covid, Flu and RSV cases decline