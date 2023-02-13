City aims to gain more green with Forestry Plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City Forestry Board is working to liven up the community by making it more green.

The City of Grand Junction is hosting two events to educate the community about the goals, strategies and details of the Urban Forestry Management Plan.

The first event is an open house, planned for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Stadium 910 N. 12 St. in the Hospitality Suite located on the fourth floor.

The second event is a virtual event, which will be held online from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mon., Feb. 27, 2023.

Both events will begin with a brief presentation followed by opportunities for attendees to ask questions.

The plan, which is currently under development, will be digging into core issues including tree diversity, protection and preservation.

“We’re going to be looking at how there’s a really critical part to all of this, where you’re trying to balance water conservation, but while also keeping a good eye on the benefits that trees provide,” said Rob Davis, city forester. “So how do you balance water conservation with the benefits of trees? ... How are we investing our water resources in shade and cooling? So water, drought tolerant species, those sorts of things are a pretty big part of this.”

Last month, the city conducted a community survey about urban forestry. More than 500 surveys were completed and results will be incorporated into the final plan.

After those events, the next step in developing the Forestry Plan will involve workshops to provide additional input regarding concerns and priorities of trees. The community will also have a chance to ask questions and learn more about topics like canopy coverage, water constraints, pests/diseases, hazards and the management of public trees.

Additional information can be found here. For questions, call 970-254-3849.

