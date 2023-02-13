Businesses and offices close for Presidents Day

Bonus fact: Each of the President's head carvings on Mount Rushmore are about six stories tall! (Photo Source: Pixabay)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several businesses and offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 in observance of Presidents Day.

This closure includes:

  • All Mesa County Libraries. Libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa and Palisade will be closed Saturday, Feb. 18 as well.
  • Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, IT, Surveyor, Treasurer (544 Rood Ave.)
  • Clerk & Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (200 S. Spruce St.)
  • District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Center (125 N. Spruce St.)
  • Department of Human Services (510 29 1/2 Road)
  • Facilities and Fairgrounds (2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)
  • Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road)
  • Public Works, Building, and Planning (971 Coffman Road & 200 S. Spruce St.)
  • Regional Transportation Planning Office (525 S. 6th St.)
  • Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (215 Rice St.)
  • Solid Waste Campus: Composting, Hazardous Waste and Transfer Stations (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
  • Tri-River Area CSU Extension (2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)Workforce Center (512 29 1/2 Road)

Alternate Hours:

  • Animal Services (971A Coffman Road) will be open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This closure does NOT include:

  • Coroner’s Office
  • Criminal Justice Services (all locations)
  • Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services (525 S. 6th St.)
  • Mesa County Landfill (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
  • Sheriff’s Office emergency services (215 Rice St.)

