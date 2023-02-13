Barney relaunch is in the works, Mattel announced

The Barney relaunch is part of Mattel’s strategy to mine its portfolio and bring back classic...
The Barney relaunch is part of Mattel’s strategy to mine its portfolio and bring back classic franchises.(Mattel, Inc.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The iconic purple dinosaur is getting a relaunch, Mattel, Inc. announced Monday. The company said it will bring back the Barney franchise via television, film and YouTube.

Mattel also plans to launch a full range of kids’ products including toys, books and clothing, in addition to accessories for adult fans featuring the classic Barney.

The new animated series is set to debut globally in 2024, Mattel said in a news release.

“Created for preschool kids, the series will feature the ubiquitous purple dinosaur and friends, introducing new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community and encouragement,” the news release said.

The Barney relaunch is part of Mattel’s strategy to mine its portfolio and bring back classic franchises.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel.

“We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products and experiences.”

Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager, said the new series will reflect the world kids are living in today in an effort to inspire the next generation to listen, care and dream big.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lakewood Police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a...
Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 11, 2023
Warm Sunday with heavy snowfall next week
A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to...
Club Q shooter visited the scene the night before
A former Colorado representative pleaded guilty for several things, including lying about her...
State representative pleads guilty
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen killed in in hiking accident

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on a cellphone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez...
Dad arrested for DUI with 7-year-old son in back seat, police say
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza is infecting...
Bird flu infecting more mammal species in Colorado
FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas...
White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies