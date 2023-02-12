Warm Sunday with heavy snowfall next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We had a beautiful day ahead to start the weekend. We saw plenty of sunshine during the morning hours, but cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon to evening hours, leaving us with overcast skies. Temperatures for our Saturday, January 11, reached forty-four in Grand Junction and forty-eight in Montrose. We will continue to see some light cloud cover overnight, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow, Sunday, February 12, we will continue to have a beautiful day with warm temperatures across the Western Slope. Temperatures will sit warmer in Grand Junction, rising into the upper forties, while Montrose will fall into the mid-forties. Conditions are going to remain dry and will be under partly cloudy skies.

On Monday, February 13, we will start to have a quick snowmaker move in from the Four Corners region and bring snowfall to San Juans, Cortez, and Durango areas. Little accumulation is to occur for these locations, with two to three inches for the San Juans. For the valleys, we will continue to remain under dry conditions. However, Montrose has a slim chance of receiving the snowmaker’s outskirt, which could bring a few flurries. Temperatures will start to ease into the mid-forties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Tuesday, February 14, the day will start dry again for our valleys, and another leftover snowfall from the previous day for our locations in and south of the San Juans will push eastward. When the evening hours come around, another more robust snowmaker will start to move into the Western Slope from the Northwest. Again, Grand Junction has a good chance of receiving some snowfall with little to no accumulation. The snowmaker will continue progressing throughout the evening and nighttime hours as the low pressure pushes through. The snowmaker will gain intensity during the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, February 15, snowfall will continue for many locations and become more widespread throughout the morning hours. The low pressure and cold front will deep down south around the San Juans, and the heaviest snowfall will occur in this area and the High Country. Snowfall will continue throughout the afternoon and evening as this snowmaker travels southeastward. We will see most of the snowfall start to exit the state around late night hours.

Snowfall accumulation will remain the highest in the High Country and the San Juans, ranging from nine to sixteen inches. However, these ranges are likely to get adjusted leading up to Wednesday. For our valleys, snowfall accumulations will sit around one to two for Grnad Junction and around two to six for Delta and Montrose.

Temperatures will also take a significant hit as Grand Junction and Montrose falls into the lower thirties. Locations in the San Juans could see temperatures reach highs in the teens. The lower thirties for our valleys will carry over into Thursday, February 16.

By Thursday, conditions will start to dry out again with light cloud cover and cold temperatures. Friday, February 17, temperatures will creep back up to the upper thirties before reaching back into the fours by the start of the weekend.

