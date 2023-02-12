Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting

The Lakewood Police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a...
The Lakewood Police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a Colorado Mills Mall shooting.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - Seven suspects are currently at large in connection to a shooting that took place at Colorado Mills Mall.

On Jan. 28, reports were made of gunshots outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Lakewood Police Department believe there are two groups involved. Both groups were caught on camera.

The first group consisted of three men dressed in all black. The second group shows three men and one woman in a white SUV.

LPD says shots rang out at the white SUV and the members in the white SUV shot back.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen slips, dies in hiking accident
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 11, 2023
Warm Sunday with heavy snowfall next week
Colorado State Patrol Corporal Jordan Horan writing a ticket
Traffic Enforcement Operation with Grand Valley law enforcement officers
The GJPD is seeking information on a construction site burglary.
Police seeking construction site thieves
THE WEEKLY DROUGHT MONITOR IS OUT.
Powell struggles despite above average snowpack

Latest News

A former Colorado representative pleaded guilty for several things, including lying about her...
State representative pleads guilty
Cody Kennedy has been endorsed for city council by local law enforcement.
Law enforcement announces their endorsement for city council
Teacher shortage across the country
Colorado teacher shortage
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) takes in a pass as Charlotte Hornets center Mark...
Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Hornets 119-105