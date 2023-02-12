Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - Seven suspects are currently at large in connection to a shooting that took place at Colorado Mills Mall.

On Jan. 28, reports were made of gunshots outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Lakewood Police Department believe there are two groups involved. Both groups were caught on camera.

The first group consisted of three men dressed in all black. The second group shows three men and one woman in a white SUV.

LPD says shots rang out at the white SUV and the members in the white SUV shot back.

No injuries were reported.

