Club Q shooter visited the scene the night before

A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to...
A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to the club the night before.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - A defense attorney for the person charged in the Club Q shooting says the shooter visited the nightclub the same night before the shooting.

Defense attorneys are currently requesting to see all security footage and have asked to delay the hearing.

They are hoping to determine if Aldrich had any arguments in the club or if he was drinking.

