Warming this weekend will be followed by sharp cooling and snow next week

Enjoy this beautiful, unseasonably warm weekend. A high-impact storm system is gradually looking more likely around the middle of next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from mid-30s around 6 PM to near 30 degrees by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 16 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start sunny with temperatures in the teens and 20s in the morning. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and we’ll warm into the mid-to-upper 40s. Highs will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez.

CMU Baseball

Weather looks perfect for college baseball. CMU is home against Azusa Pacific. First Pitch is at 11 AM with a temperature near 36 degrees beneath sunshine. By 2 PM, the temperature steps up to 43 degrees, and we’ll keep the afternoon mainly sunny.

Significant Snow Increasingly Likely Next Week

Changes in specific timing and forecast snow amounts are possible. However, based on the latest available forecast data on Friday afternoon, here’s an early idea of what to expect. We encourage you to regularly check back for updates.

An Early Idea of Timing

Tuesday start quietly enough. Spotty snow could begin forming after about midday. Then more widespread snow looks to become increasingly likely starting around the Tuesday evening drive. Snow will increase Tuesday night and fall throughout much of Wednesday. Roads will likely be snow packed and icy. Be prepared to take more time than usual to reach your destinations on Tuesday. The snow will gradually fade Wednesday night, and it may end for most of Western Colorado by soon after midnight. However, lingering low clouds on Thursday morning can produce occasional snow flurries until those clouds break up and clear out on Thursday afternoon.

An Early Idea of Accumulation

As mentioned, snow can fall heavily at times. Early indications are the low pressure circulation responsible for the snow may track right over the top of us. These forecast accumulations will use that assumption, but if the low pressure slips significantly to our south or to our north, these accumulations could be significantly lower. There’s always potential for some localized variation, too. So with the idea that some changes are possible, expect around 2-4 inches of snow around Grand Junction to as much as 6-9 inches of snow around Delta and 12-16 inches of snow around Montrose. Up to 4-6 inches may fall around Cortez. Higher amounts are possible on the higher terrain on either side of Highway 50. More than two feet of snow may fall in the San Juans.

