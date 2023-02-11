Traffic Enforcement Operation with Grand Valley law enforcement officers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, February 10, Mesa County law enforcement held traffic enforcement along the I-70 corridor. The operation was conducted to help pull over those violating the law.

Before law enforcement went on the roads, there was a briefing at the Fellowship Church parking lot at 12:30 pm. The meeting only lasted roughly twelve minutes before officers took to the road. During this time, officers patrolled the I-70 corridor, with many parked on the side of the road waiting to pull over traffic violators. A majority of traffic stops that occurred on Friday included speeding.

Officers do have a lot of training before they conduct traffic stops. “It’s many hours and weeks of training, which includes many different things to include specific sections on traffic stops, or they will conduct, you know, many traffic stops with role players and whatnot to work on their officer safety. And most of the time, there’s an FTO or a field training officer involved with that to help them work on their tactic,” said Jordan Horan, a Corporal with Colorado State Patrol. Horan made two traffic stops heading westbound on I-70, with the first involving a single driver for speeding. The second involved a driver and passenger both for not wearing their seatbelts.

Officers will also have checkpoints throughout the year, but some factors go into it. According to Horan, a captain must be present on the scene, and there must be signage to let motorists know about the checkpoint. “Most of the time, we will look at statistics and kind of lean towards more of the intelligence-based policy, and see where we are having issues and find a strategic location within that area to set up a checkpoint,” said Horan.

Grand Valley law enforcement and CSP makes these traffic stops to help keep everyone on the road safe. They want drivers to watch their speed, maintain their lane, keep their distance, and always buckle up.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.