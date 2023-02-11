Powell struggles despite above average snowpack

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Above average snowfall has left a majority of the state drought free, and the rest of the state in moderate drought.

While snowpack across Colorado’s river basins is above average, it still isn’t enough to solve the problems at Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Hydrologists estimate that it would take approximately 15 years of “above average” snowpack to fill Lake Powell back up to peak levels.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GJPD is seeking information on a construction site burglary.
Police seeking construction site thieves
The wheels of a cement truck lie upended after an accident on I-70 on Feb. 8, 2023.
I-70 cement truck crash possibly caused by several factors, says State Patrol
Colorado State Patrol Corporal Jordan Horan writing a ticket
Traffic Enforcement Operation with Grand Valley law enforcement officers
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen slips, dies in hiking accident
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership

Latest News

THE AVIAN FLU IS STILL A THREAT TO WILD AND DOMESTIC BIRDS ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND NOW IT'S...
Avian flu threatens animals in Colorado
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen slips, dies in hiking accident
KJCT BED BATH CLOSE
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing
KJCT DUI RIDEALONG
DUI Ride-along