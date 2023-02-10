This weekend turns unseasonably warm after a chilly Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Calmer, quieter weather is here. It will last through Tuesday before things go downhill quickly on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A Warming Setup

The weather setup features high pressure over Colorado and low pressure along the central coast of California. Remember wind flows clockwise around high pressure and counter-clockwise around low pressure. The high pressure will shift east-southeastward to the Southern Plains from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. The low pressure will track southeastward along the California Coast. A south-to-north wind around the western edge of the high pressure will be reinforced by a south-to-north wind east of the low pressure. A wind from the south will carry warmth into Colorado from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico.

Turning Warmer This Weekend

The result of this warm wind will be a fast upward trend in our temperatures. Many areas of the Western Slope will warm toward 50 degrees this weekend after 30s and lower 40s Friday. Only a few of us will actually reach 50 degrees, but close to that mark will be noticeable. This weekend will feel like Spring, especially compared to Thursday and Friday’s chill. Mornings this weekend will be in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s beneath a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 18 degrees around Grand Junction, 12 degrees around Montrose, 13 degrees around Delta, and 7 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be sunny and unseasonably cool. High temperatures will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

The warmest air will begin shifting east on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll still be unseasonably warm, just not as warm as over the weekend. That leads us to our next weather maker and a sharp drop in temperatures next week.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will arrive Tuesday evening. Changes to the forecast should be expected, but based on our latest forecast data, here’s where things stand: Snow will begin increasing Tuesday night. It will fall throughout much of Wednesday and Wednesday night. The heaviest snow will end Wednesday night. Low clouds and occasional flurries are possible through Thursday morning.

