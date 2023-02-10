Sunny and a little warmer today, warmer this weekend with more clouds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some scattered clouds continued to linger around the higher elevations of the Western Slope yesterday evening, mostly around the Continental Divide. Those clouds cleared out through the overnight hours, and we started off our Friday morning with sunny skies all across the region. Sunny skies continue today, then clouds and temperatures are on the increase this weekend before our next snow chance next week.

Next 24 Hours and The Weekend

Sunny skies continue all across the Western Slope through the rest of the day. Some scattered clouds are possible over the San Juan Mountains, but that will be about it. Those sunny skies will continue to push temperatures into the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s. Clear skies continue overnight tonight, dropping temperatures back down into the upper teens and lower to middle 20s. High cirrus clouds start moving into the region early Saturday morning, then clouds continue to increase by Saturday afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the weekend, but temperatures will continue to warm into the middle and upper 40s. A couple of locations could find the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon.

San Juan Snow on Monday

A disturbance will past south of us into early next week, but we could see enough moisture along the southern third of the region to increase chances for rain and snow mostly along and south of the San Juan Mountains, including Telluride, Ouray, Silverton, Cortez, and Durango. Some clouds will extend farther north from there, but still mostly south of Interstate 70. We should continue to stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Temperatures will turn a little cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

Widespread Snow Chances Return Mid-Week

A second, much more robust system is expected to move directly over the Western Slope through the middle of the week, increasing snow chances all across the region. Some snow could start falling by late Tuesday afternoon, but much of the snow will start to overspread the region Tuesday night. Snow will continue to fall over the Western Slope through much of the day on Wednesday as well, and some snow could be heavy at times as an upper-level low passes just about directly over Grand Junction. We’ll start to dry out Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as that system starts moving eastward and away from us. It’s still too early to discuss potential snowfall totals, but there are indications that we could see some heavy snow across the region at times on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.