Police seeking construction site thieves

The GJPD is seeking information on a construction site burglary.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to track down two people in connection to a burglary at a construction site.

Two men are accused of trespassing on a construction site in the 600 block of 26 ½ Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.

Police say they stole a number of items, with a total loss of more than $3,400.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to call the GJPD or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County.

