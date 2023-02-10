Lincoln Park Pool improvements

Lincoln Park Pool will receive upgrades.
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Lincoln Park Pool is all closed for winter. Tonight, the hundreds of thousands of dollars it will take to get ready for the summer.

City of Grand Junction’s Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou says investment in Lincoln Park Pool is a priority. He says it shows the city is serious about maintaining existing facilities.

In 2021, the community approved plans for renovation and improvements to the pool.

Workers will replaster the pool and add an additional boiler. It turns out the old one didn’t work quite right last year. Water leaked through the pool shell, and the pool’s temperature dropped to unpleasant levels. The city budgeted $325,000 for replastering and $50,000 for the boiler.

“This is a very busy facility; we average about 600 kids,” said Sherbenou. “Families are coming here through the day for the whole summer season, but that’s on average throughout Memorial Day to Labor Day. So, it’s a very busy facility, and it’s going to be great to have this reinvestment.”

The city says it wants to finish it before the pool’s opening on Memorial Day weekend.

