Grand Valley Power increasing rates soon

If you use Grand Valley Power, your bill is about to get a little pricier.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rate changes are coming to Grand Valley Power customers this year.

With rising electricity costs around the country and maintaining GVP’s distribution system, changes are being made to costs. The GVP Board of Directors approved changes that include an increase in wholesale power rates from its supplier, and an increase to cover rising infrastructure costs.

Rate changes will take effect March 1, but won’t show up on bills until April.

The average GVP consumer can expect their kilowatt-hour charge to increase by about $6.85 per month, and the grid connectivity charge to increase by $1.50 per month.

GVP customers who need help paying their electrical bills can find a list of assistance programs on GVP’s website.

