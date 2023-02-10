CMU President John Marshall attends State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at...
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall traveled to Washington D.C. earlier this week to attend the State of the Union Address. Now, Marshall is back in Colorado and sharing his experience.

The truth is, at CMU, we really have been laboring for some time to try and elevate civil discourse, and embracing our role as a convener of political discourse, even and maybe most especially trying to find ways to sit down and have conversations with those who we disagree. And that’s not a simple thing, but it’s important for our republic and for our communities. And what better way than whether it’s the State of the State or the State of the Union?

CMU President John Marshall

President Marshall also said how grateful he was for the opportunity to attend.

