Xcel’s hedging practice could save you money, or make you overpay

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you use Xcel’s natural gas to heat your home, you just placed a bet on next winter’s energy bills that you probably don’t know about, and Xcel made that bet with your money.

If the energy company is right, you and everyone else who uses Xcel will save money next year. If Xcel turns out to be wrong, however, you could end up overpaying.

Xcel “hedges” its gas, a business practice where it stockpiles gas during cheap periods to prepare for price spikes. Xcel Colorado President Robert said, “We hedge about 50 percent of our gas needs so that we can limit the amount that we have to purchase in the spot market.”

Simply put, Xcel says that the more the company hedges, the more the company is protected when the cost of gas skyrockets like it did in February of 2021. Otherwise, it’s forced to buy at the price gas is selling for in the moment.

If the cost of gas drops when demand increases, however, it means consumers overpaid and lost money on Xcel’s bet. “Every gas utility in the state would tell you it’s a reliability resource first and an economic resource second,” said Public Utilities Commission Chief Erin O’Neill.

However, the public does not get to see much. The plan Xcel released is heavily redacted. “For an average ratepayer to be able to determine whether or not they have faith in the program that’s implemented or being requested, it’s very, very difficult to do without being able to see any of the actual data,” said Oil & Gas Attorney Bresee Carlson. “In a regulated utilities market, there is no reason to have secrecy from the consumer.”

The cost of natural gas right now is low, sitting at about $2.40 per million BTUs. To put it simply, it costs about $2.40 to raise the temperature of a pound of water by one degree if you’re buying the gas directly right now.

O’Neill says that Xcel can only store so much for so long, and Xcel needs to burn through its reserves before the end of winter before it can start planning for next winter.

