Sunny and a little cooler today, much warmer this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a quick round of snow marched across the region yesterday evening and overnight last night, skies are clearing out once again to close out the work week. Temperatures are a little on the cooler side for now, but we’ll quickly turn warmer by the weekend. Our next potential snow chance also isn’t too terribly far out on the horizon.

Next 24 Hours

Blue skies are already starting to sprawl back out across much of the Western Slope through the morning, though slightly more cloud cover continues to linger around over the higher elevations. A couple of pockets of light snow could still be possible along the higher elevations closer to the Continental Divide. We shouldn’t see very many issues through the rest of the day in the lower elevations. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon, but it will be a slightly cooler day with highs only in the middle 30s. Clear skies continue to fill in across the entire Western Slope overnight tonight, leaving us with morning highs in the lower to middle teens. Single digits and some below-zero temperatures are possible in the higher elevations. We’ll see sunny skies once again on Friday with highs warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Increasing Clouds and Temperatures This Weekend

Southerly winds start pushing increased moisture across the region on Saturday, increasing clouds, but also bringing much warmer temperatures with it. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will move back in through the weekend, with highs warming into the middle and upper 40s. Some lower 50s could be possible in some locations that see a little bit more sunshine.

Snow Chances Returning Again

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue to hang around through the opening half of next week, and we’ll see snow chances on the increase at times in various portions of the region as well. Some scattered snow is possible mostly along and south of the San Juan Mountains through the day on Monday while the rest of us stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll dry out once again overnight Monday night and through much of the day on Tuesday, then better chances for more widespread snow arrives late Tuesday night and continues through Wednesday for just about all of the Western Slope.

