Mesa County Commissioner’s Take on Orchard Mesa Pool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have heard from the city and now we are getting new response from the county on the Orchard Mesa Pool negotiations.

Janet Rowland, Mesa County Commissioner, laid out how and why three entities are in charge of the pool instead of just one or two.

“When the sales tax passed in 1982 a portion of that on the capital side was committed to building community centers throughout the valley in the in the outlying areas of unincorporated Mesa County.” Rowland said.

Since Orchard Mesa is in a unique location an agreement was created between the city, school district and the county.

“Half of orchard Mesa is incorporated into the city of Grand Junction and half is Mesa County. There was a partnership that was built and also with the school district because that’s where the land was.” Rowland said.

Rowland said the county ultimately wants out the pool business because counties don’t typically have parks and recreation services unlike other city governments.

Throughout the negotiation process Rowland said everyone involved with the pool is committed to reaching an agreement and there is no bad blood between her and anyone else involved in the process.

“We are committed to work together to come to a resolution. What that looks like we don’t quite know yet, but there’s not a lot of animosity between us at all.” Rowland said.

Even with the county’s persistence to back out of the pool there are alternate solutions for the public Rowland is working to figure out with health clubs around the valley.

“I’ve already had a conversation with one of [the health club] their owners about their willingness to maybe offer a pool only pass that might be at a reduced discount from what the full health pass might be.” Rowland said.

Best case scenario for everyone Rowland said would be to look at the community as a whole and assess what everyone’s needs are from there.

