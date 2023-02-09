I-70 cement truck crash possibly caused by several factors, says State Patrol

DE BEQUE, Colo. (KJCT) - A messy situation on I-70 Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck rolled over the interstate’s median at around 9:15 a.m, near mile marker 54.

Traffic was cut down to one lane in each direction while crews cleaned up the truck and the trail of cement it left.

A cement truck sits on its side with a trail of cement extending behind the site of an accident on I-70 on Feb. 8, 2023. (Chris Guevara)

The Colorado State Patrol says no one was hurt, but there were a number of factors that could have caused the crash.

“What we have going on nowadays, it can be related to speed, it can be related to distracted driving, especially when we get some of these bigger commercial vehicles where loads can shift or something can happen where it tips those vehicles as well,” said CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Both lanes have since reopened. The CSP says it is investigating the cause of the crash.

