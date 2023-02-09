A brief cold snap will follow brief snow this evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow will increase this evening, but it’s brief. It will mostly be gone by midnight. Accumulation will be minimal for most areas.

Timing The Snow

Snow will increase from north to south starting between 6 PM and 8 PM around Grand Junction, Palisaide, and Fruita. The snow will shift southward through Delta, Montrose, and Nucla through about 10 PM, then it will shift southeastward, exiting our area, by midnight. It won’t quiet reach Cortez before it slips to the east. The last of the lingering snow around midnight will be gone by 2 AM - well before sunrise, and well before the green flag flies on the Thursday morning drive.

Minor Accumulation Possible

Accumulation will be limited to an inch or two at most in the valleys along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction through Delta and Montrose. Many areas may not get much more than a quarter inch of snow. Even on the high terrain - the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau - most areas will end up with less than two inches of accumulation. Some areas may not get any accumulation at all.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will turn cloudy quickly, and snow will increase after 7 PM. It can last in part of our area through about midnight. We’ll cool from upper 30s to near freezing between 6 PM and 10 PM. The snow will end, and after midnight, the clouds will quickly clear. Low temperatures will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 18 degrees around Montrose, 18 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will become sunny and colder. High temperatures will be near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 33 degrees around Delta, and 38 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

Thursday’s cold will be brief. We’ll recover toward 40 degrees by Friday afternoon. This weekend will turn unseasonably warm with high temperatures climbing toward 50 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be slightly cooler before a drastic drop in temperatures and a chance for snow on Wednesday.

