Athlete of the Week: King, Feuer and CMU Hockey

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 40 days, that’s how big of a break the Colorado Mesa University Hockey Team has had, right in the middle of their season. Despite an up and down return, the team just capped off an impressive homestand.

The Mavs outscored Western Colorado, 24-1 during two games in front of the home fans in Grand Junction.

“The break really, it catches up to you fast. And as soon as you get back out on the ice, it’s a little humbling. Those first few steps really get you. But really, we play for the home crowd. We love seeing the fans out here, it really gets the nervous system gone. But the adrenaline pumping. And that’s what we look for,” Junior Defenseman Logan Feuer said.

“We truly love the support and nothing fires us up like a full house here. So it’s awesome. And not only that, but it also shows that like the sport of hockey is growing a little bit,” Junior Defenseman Brendan King said.

According to the team, playing in front of such an enthusiastic home crowd, just goes to show how the sport of hockey has had an avalanche of fan interest recently in the state of Colorado.

“It just makes us think that people will want to come watch us play. It makes us feel good about ourselves. And lets us know that hockey has grown in the community,” Feuer said.

Despite the boom in fan interest, according to Feuer a lot of new fans may still not know the inner workings of growing up playing hockey.

“I think a lot of people don’t know like the levels you have as you grow up. When you start you’re in U8′s and then squirts and then peewees and then bantams, midgets and then you’re in juniors, high school, college. I think it always makes some people laugh when you’ve see little kids on the ice and you call them squirts, it just makes people giggle,” Leuer said.

The next pair of CMU games will be big, they’re taking on Colorado College at home, the first game Friday will get underway at 7:00p.m.

