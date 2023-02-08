Roice-Hurst pet of the week

rhpotw
rhpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rosco!

Rosco is an adorable Pitbull mix who is 4 years old. He is very sweet and has a lot of love to give. During his time at the studio, he showed multiple tricks he can do like sitting and giving his paw. Roice-Hurst says he loves to play outside with his buddy, Rocco. He has plenty of energy to get out everyday and is looking for a home with kids, young, or older adults.

If you would like to know more about Rosco, you can contact the Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

