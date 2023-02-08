Left lane closed west and eastbound on I-70
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that a crash has closed the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-70, near mile marker 54. The right lane is still open to traffic.
Witnesses say the crash may have been due to a cement truck. A KJCT crew is on the way.
Colorado road conditions can be checked by visiting the CDOT’s COTrip website.
This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.
