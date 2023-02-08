Former Caprock Academy teacher accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old student

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A former Grand Junction high school teacher is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student. Forty-year-old Adam Burke used to teach at Caprock Academy.

40-year-old Adam Burke was arrest Jan. 29 and is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student at the school where he used to work. (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

Police say they were alerted to Burke thanks to a Safe-2-Tell tip that came in on Dec. 12, 2022. The arrest affidavit says the tipster questioned the relationship between Burke and the Caprock Academy student.

The tip also reported sexually graphic text messages between the two, and claimed Burke and the student would meet late at night.

The affidavit included texts going back to October of 2021, and police say that the two met at least twice for sex.

Burke resigned last June and moved to Lakewood, just west of Denver. Since then, Burke worked at Kipp Colorado Public Schools. Kipp issued the following statement:

At KIPP Colorado, student safety and well-being is our top priority. While there is currently no indication that any of these serious allegations involved any of our students, the staff member has been terminated from KIPP Colorado and we will continue to offer our students’ mental health support should it be needed. We are also supporting the Mesa County Sheriff Department in their investigation.

Burke was jailed on January 29, and appeared in court Wednesday morning.

