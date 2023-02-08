Dry today, brief snow chances tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.

Our Next System

Things will continue to stay pretty quiet around much of the Western Slope south of Interstate 70 through the afternoon. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs warming into the lower and middle 40s. Clouds and eventually the first rounds of snow will start developing over the northern third of the region by mid to late afternoon, then that round of snow drops southward and crosses over Interstate 70 by early evening. Scattered snow will continue to push southward across the region into the overnight hours, then most of the snow should be winding down before sunrise Thursday morning. Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose could see some snow through the evening, with the general window being from 8 PM in Grand Junction to 10 or 11 PM in Montrose. Aside from some smaller pockets of light snow in the higher elevations Thursday morning, skies will start to clear out elsewhere around the region into Thursday afternoon. We’ll pretty quickly see mostly sunny to sunny skies again, but highs will only make it to the lower and middle 30s as that system departs the region.

Expected Snowfall Totals

Just a couple of small changes to the expected snowfall totals around the Western Slope. The valleys, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose could see a trace to around 1 inch of snow through Thursday morning, but higher amounts than that do not appear to be very likely. Nothing else has really changed elsewhere around the region. We’re still expecting 1 to 2 inches of snow over the higher elevations, with 2 to 4 inches possible around Aspen, Vail, and down into Telluride as well.

Drier End of the Week

Skies continue to clear out overnight Thursday night and into early Friday morning, and almost all of us should see plenty of sunshine through the day on Friday with temperatures rebounding back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds and Temperatures Increasing This Weekend

Those sunny skies on Friday will be short-lived as clouds start increasing again alongside the arrival of some much warmer air by the weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures surging into the middle and upper 40s. Some lower 50s could be possible if warming trends continue on their current trajectory.

Early Next Week

Monday will see a transition back over into mostly sunny skies with highs dropping a couple of degrees into the middle 40s. Clouds will increase again on Tuesday, and we’ll have to watch for the potential for more rain and snow across the region through the middle of the week.

