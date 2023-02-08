Commissioner says County is taking steps to find “viable solution” to Orchard Mesa Pool

No solid solution for the Orchard Mesa Pool has been found yet.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emails from Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, County Commissioner Janet Rowland, and School Board President Andrea Haitz showed a disagreement between what’s being drafted and what was shared via press release.

Commissioner Rowland says there is no animosity between the three entities determining the fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool and everyone is committed to finding a solution.

Rowland says that, while the county wants out of the pool business, it is taking steps to come up with a viable solution for residents.

“I have heard there are three health clubs in town that have pools, and I’ve already had a conversation with one of their owners about their willingness to maybe offer a pool-only pass that might be at a reduced discount from what the full health pass might be,” said Rowland.

Rowland says that Mesa County, the City, and D51 need to look at the community as a whole and assess its needs from there.

