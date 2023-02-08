Colorado senate passes bill to teach CPR in schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A lifesaving bill unanimously passed the Colorado State Senate today. Senator Janice Rich from Grand Junction co-sponsored the bill along with Loveland’s Senator Janice Marchman.

The new bill will enforce CPR and automated external defibrillator training to be taught as part of the curriculum for Colorado’s health education program.

“Cardiac arrest doesn’t happen in convenient places, like hospitals quite often. often it happens on the sidelines of games or on a run or in places where there’s no immediate access to emergency help.” said Senator Marchman, who hinted at the most recent incident with Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

His sudden cardiac arrest was watched by millions. Marchman says she hopes the country sees the importance of first response skills.

“A lot of EMS folks came to us, and this was driven in large part by emergency medical staff who are basically concerned.” said Marchman. “Over 350,000 out of hospital cardiac arrests, results in death.”

Even she, a teacher, has no previous training on CPR and AED. She wants to empower people who wish to learn.

“There’s no current state law and we’re one of only, like, eleven states that don’t have a state law around CPR training.” she said.

Colorado department of education hopes for schools to integrate the program within their budget... but grants are available to school districts who do not have the funds.

the bill must pass the house and be signed into law by Govenor Jared Polis

The Grand Junction Fire Department offers online CPR and bleeding control classes on their website. the class is not a replacement for a CPR certification course but will help develop your skills and understand the science behind this life-saving technique.

