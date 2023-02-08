CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado state officials denied our KJCT information request for complaints filed against a Grand Junction car dealership.

Here’s the email we received.

“We are writing in response to your Colorado Open Records Act request. Records which may be responsive to your request are not currently subject to disclosure via CORA pursuant to C.R.S. 24-72-204 (2)(a)(IX)(A) regarding open and ongoing investigations. Such investigations may include routine due diligence investigations and regulatory field investigations. Please note that other, prior complaints made against the licensee were closed by the Auto Industry Division as unfounded”

Two weeks ago, we told you our show The 10, that the Colorado Department of Revenue cleared Red Rocks Auto Group of two complaints. But, in the same email, officials confirmed they are investigation new consumer complaints.

Sources say the complaints focus on questionable business practices.

The Colorado Department of Revenue confirmed the Auto Industry Enforcement Division closed two consumer complaints made last year. Officials say they thoroughly investigated and found no violations. Workers closed one complaint January 4, 2023 and the other January 10, 2023.

We’ll keep an eye on what happens next.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.