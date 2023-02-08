Arkansas’ governor issues rebuttal of Biden’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KJCT) - Arkansas’ new governor stepped into the national spotlight again to give the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the GOP address from Little Rock, Ark. Tuesday night. She used the prominent national platform to speak to the country and share what she called, “The GOP’s optimistic vision for the future.”

“The dividing line in America is no longer between the right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy. It’s time for a new generation of Republican leadership,” said Sanders.

Sanders first gained national attention as former President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary. Last month, she was sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas.

Her father, Republican Mike Huckabee, is a former governor of the state and also ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.