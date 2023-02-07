Non-profit donates grants for students

A Utah-based non-profit is trying to address the mental health crisis among the nation's youth.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Utah-based non-profit wants to help parents be the first line of defense in what it’s calling a growing epidemic of mental health crises in children.

Officials with the Cooke Center for Human Connection report that one in seven kids are depressed or anxious. It reports that suicidal ideation, or thoughts of suicide, increased 50 percent since the pandemic.

With worsening access to mental health care, the Cooke Center launched a free online resource and donated $100 thousand to 25 schools to fund something called a “calm room.”

Anne Brown from the Cook Center said, “It’s created a safe haven for kids. It’s helped kids that are feeling dysregulated be able to come in and be able to regulate their feelings. And in some cases, you can even create this beautiful, comfortable space that some kids don’t have in their homes.”

The group reports increased interest in Colorado for parental guidance and offers a free online resource.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 5, 2023
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
Family Pleads For Remains Stolen Inside UHAUL
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
George Granzella is arrested by Grand Junction Police officers after allegedly pulling a gun...
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
A hit and run left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building.
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
A FAMILY FIND'S JUSTICE AFTER WAITING TWO YEARS TO SEE THE MAN WHO MURDERED THIER LOVED ON,...
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole

Latest News

Colorado was at the forefront of cannabis legalization in the US, but now an industry group is...
Industry group says Colorado’s cannabis industry is falling behind
Mesa County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of 59-year-old Steve Tevis.
Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing
THE CITY OF GRAND JUNCTION IS INTRODUCING ITS NEW TRASH AND RECYCLING PROGRAM TO THE PUBLIC...
Grand Junction's new dual recycling program
Colorado has been a leader in marijuana policy for decades -- among the first to legalize the...
Industry group says Colorado’s cannabis industry is falling behind