NASCAR driver Kyle Busch arrested for taking handgun to Mexico, authorities say

Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the...
Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm and adheres to all handgun laws.(Jared C. Tilton / NASCAR)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was arrested and detained for taking a firearm into Mexico while on vacation in January.

According to a translated statement from the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office, a handgun was found in his luggage at the airport when he was trying to return to the United States.

Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm and adheres to all handgun laws.

“I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” the driver said in the tweet, explaining he was not aware of Mexican law.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter,” Busch continued. “My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch was convicted and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and given a fine of $1,086.85, the statement states, but it does not explain how the sentence will be carried out.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast February 5, 2023
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
Family Pleads For Remains Stolen Inside UHAUL
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
A hit and run left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building.
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
George Granzella is arrested by Grand Junction Police officers after allegedly pulling a gun...
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
Jury finds Cohee guilty on all counts
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
Fire at Massachusetts hospital forces some evacuations
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual history could be required for high school sports in Florida