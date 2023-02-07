Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Tevis was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt and khaki pants. He may also have a black jacket with him.
The MCSO described Tevis as a white male, 5′10″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies ask anyone who has seen him or has information to call 911 immediately.
