Brief snow possible Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weak disturbance tracked from north to south across Western Colorado this afternoon. It brought a few seemingly random snowflakes with it. We were warm enough that the snow didn’t accumulate. Any lingering snow will end this evening.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next snow maker is on track to arrive Wednesday night. It’s not a big story system. It’s a fast moving low pressure wave in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere. It will bring a brief window of opportunity Wednesday night through early Thursday morning for snow. Our newest forecast data on Monday afternoon suggest the snow will fall while most of us are sleeping, and the impact will be minimal. Significant accumulation is unlikely, and some areas may not get any snow at all.

Our Next 24 Hours

Lingering spots of snow will end this evening. We’ll cool from upper 30s around 6 PM to near freezing by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 24 degrees around Grand Junction, 18 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday may start with some lingering clouds, then the day will turn increasingly sunny. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 37 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of This Week

Aside from our chance for snow overnight Wednesday, this week is a quiet week. Temperatures will be near or just below the normal high of 43 degrees for most of the week. This weekend will be a little bit warmer than normal beneath increasing cloud cover.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.